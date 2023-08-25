Okara police arrest mother for beating daughter ‘violently’

Police on Friday arrested a mother for subjecting her four-year-old daughter to severe violence and torture.

According to details, a video of a woman violently beating her daughter in Okara went viral on social media.

In response to the disturbing footage, the police swiftly took action, arresting the mother and placing the child in custody.

A case has been registered under the provisions of child abuse laws.

The video, which quickly spread across various social media platforms, showed a woman abusing a young girl in an appalling manner.

The case was registered at the Saddar police station on the complaint filed by the grandmother of the victim, Asia Bibi. In her complaint, Asia alleged that her four-year-old granddaughter, Areeba Ilyas, had been subjected to extreme violence by her own mother.

The registered case falls under the strict provisions of child protection laws aimed at safeguarding the welfare of minors.

Muqaddas Bibi, the mother accused of the violent behavior, was taken into police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

The plaintiff, Asia Bibi, has expressed apprehension about her granddaughter’s safety, alleging that Muqaddas Bibi has threatened to harm the child.