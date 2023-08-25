Locally built chairlifts sealed in upper areas

In the aftermath of the chairlift accident in Battagram, swift administrative measures have been initiated to enhance safety.

Local authorities have embarked on a mission to seal locally constructed chairlifts in the upper regions, aiming to prevent potential hazards.

The process of shutting down the local defective chairlifts in the elevated areas is currently in progress. Responding to the urgent need for safety, authorities have undertaken this initiative to mitigate risks associated with such transportation systems.

In light of the incident, the Besham assistant commissioner issued directives to close down the sole chairlift that facilitated traffic across the Indus River.

This decision has, unfortunately, disrupted the transportation routes for inhabitants of multiple villages in Battagram.

Some residents believe that instead of outright closure, the government should concentrate efforts on enhancing the safety and reliability of the chairlifts (Dolly lift), which serve as a vital transportation link in the region.