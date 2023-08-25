Honour killing: Girl and her male friend shot dead by father in Karachi

A young boy and girl lost their lives in what appears to be an honor killing on Abul Hasan Isfahani Road, Karachi.

The incident unfolded when a father and his son allegedly murdered the girl and her male friend, accusing them of having an “illicit relationship.”

The boy was identified as 20-year-old Ahsan Waqar. Today was also his birthday.

According to the police, the victim’s father, identified as Rafiq, reportedly took the extreme step of killing his own daughter and her friend. The girl’s brother was also involved in the murders.

The accused father has confessed to his involvement in the act of honour killing.

Details emerging from the investigation reveal that the victims, a young girl, and her male friend, were in fact, close friends. They were engaged in conversation in a car when the incident occurred.

Tragedy struck as the girl’s father unleashed a hail of bullets upon the vehicle. At least seven spent pistol shells, underscoring the intensity of the attack.