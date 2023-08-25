Is Donald Trump’s mug shot set to eclipse the Mona Lisa in popularity?

In an intriguing turn of events, the mug shot of former US President Donald Trump, released after his booking on multiple felony charges linked to election interference in Georgia, is igniting a global conversation that pits it against the world-famous Mona Lisa.

While Trump’s legal battles gather momentum, the world watches with bated breath to see if his mug shot can outshine the timeless allure of da Vinci’s masterpiece.

Trump, aged 77, currently stands as the first former US president to face criminal charges, a unique situation that has not diminished his political ambitions, as he simultaneously gears up for another White House bid next year.

Merchandising Trump’s mug shot

“We want to put it on a T-shirt. It will go worldwide. It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa,” declared Laura Loomer, a 30-year-old Republican and former congressional candidate, who joined other Trump supporters outside the Atlanta jail.

Judge Scott McAfee has set a trial date of October 23 for one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro. However, this schedule does not yet apply to Trump or any of the other defendants.

Eleven of Trump’s co-defendants have already been booked, with reactions ranging from stone-faced expressions, as seen with former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, to smiles for the camera, exemplified by lawyer Jenna Ellis.

All 19 defendants faced a Friday deadline to surrender, and court records confirmed that Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, was processed at the jail on Thursday.

Notably, the Atlanta jail where these high-profile arrests have taken place has a reputation for its grim conditions, which have even inspired rap songs and prompted investigations by the US Justice Department.

As the legal battle unfolds, Trump’s mug shot’s newfound popularity is certainly a testament to the continued polarization of American politics, leaving many intrigued to see how this narrative will evolve in the coming months. Whether it can truly surpass the enduring appeal of the Mona Lisa remains to be seen.

Why painting is famous

The fame of the Mona Lisa, painted by the Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci, transcends the realm of art itself. Its allure lies not only in the enigmatic smile of its subject but also in its rich history and cultural significance.

Housed in the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Mona Lisa has drawn millions of visitors from around the world, becoming a symbol of artistic brilliance. Its fame is further fueled by the mysterious identity of the woman in the painting, believed to be Lisa Gherardini, the wife of Florentine merchant Francesco del Giocondo.

The painting’s theft in 1911 and subsequent return to the museum only added to its legendary status. Today, the Mona Lisa remains an enduring emblem of artistry, mystery, and the power of a single painting to captivate the hearts and minds of people across the globe.