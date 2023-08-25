Get ready for August 2023’s Super Blue Moon: How to watch this rare event

In a celestial spectacle that has stargazers and astronomers alike eagerly awaiting the night skies, the month of August 2023 will culminate with a remarkable event - a Super Blue Moon.

Set to rise on the evening of August 30, this event promises to be a visual treat for skywatchers around the world.

What’s the Super Blue Moon?

The Super Blue Moon is a unique lunar event that combines several lunar phenomena. Notably, it’s the third full moon in a season that typically has only three full moons, making it a “Blue Moon” according to NASA’s classification. Additionally, it coincides with perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit when it’s closest to Earth.

This proximity will make the Super Blue Moon appear approximately 7% larger than an average full moon. While this size difference may not be readily discernible to the naked eye, it’s a rare and captivating event for astronomy enthusiasts.

The rarity of event

According to NASA, supermoons occur approximately three to four times a year, accounting for about 25% of all full moons. However, Blue Moons, like the one gracing our skies this August, are considerably rarer, with only about 3% of full moons earning this distinction. The time between Super Blue Moons can vary significantly, with intervals possibly extending up to 20 years.

On average, these extraordinary lunar events occur every 10 years. Mark your calendars, as the next Super Blue Moon is expected in a pair, set to appear in January and March of 2037.

Where to watch?

While the Super Blue Moon will be a bright and captivating sight no matter where you are, avid skywatchers with telescopes might want to venture into darker areas, such as desert regions, for an enhanced viewing experience.

For those seeking expert guidance and a shared experience, paid observation events are being organized in various locations, including the UAE. The Dubai Astronomy Group, for instance, is hosting a Blue Moon observation event at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre, with ticket prices starting at Dh60 for adults.

Understanding Supermoons and Blue moons

Supermoons occur when the Moon’s elliptical orbit brings it closest to Earth, resulting in a visually larger and brighter full moon. On the other hand, Blue Moons are a product of the Moon’s 29.5-day cycle, which is slightly shorter than a month.

Over time, this discrepancy accumulates until there are two full moons in a single calendar month, earning the second one the title of a “Blue Moon.” It’s important to note that the term “Blue Moon” has nothing to do with the Moon’s color; it’s a moniker for a rare lunar event.

While the Super Blue Moon of August 2023 won’t actually appear blue, it promises to be a celestial marvel, offering an opportunity for sky enthusiasts to witness a unique alignment of lunar phenomena. So, set your reminders and cameras for August 30, as this extraordinary lunar spectacle graces our night sky, making for an unforgettable celestial experience.