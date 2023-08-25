Ahmedabad Traffic Police’s AC helmet initiative: How it works

In a pioneering move to enhance the comfort and efficiency of its traffic police force, the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police introduced an innovative experiment on Air-Conditioned (AC) Helmets.

The AC helmets sport a distinctive design, featuring a plastic top equipped with a built-in fan-like structure. These fans draw power from a battery pack comfortably worn around the waist by the traffic police personnel. Impressively, these helmets can effectively operate for up to 8 hours on a single full charge.

How it works

The fan mechanism within the helmet circulates air across the officer’s head, creating a cooling effect. This not only provides relief from the scorching heat but also helps in wicking away sweat, ensuring greater comfort during duty hours. The battery pack, designed to be ergonomic and unobtrusive, powers the fans efficiently.

The primary purpose of these AC helmets is to provide relief from the scorching heat that traffic police officers often endure while managing the city’s bustling streets.

With temperatures soaring during the summer months, these helmets not only deliver a cooling breeze but also shield the officers from dust and pollutants, significantly improving their overall working conditions.

One of the notable features of these helmets is their slim plastic top, which sets them apart from traditional riding helmets. The incorporation of a fan mechanism alongside several supplementary components makes them stand out as a revolutionary piece of protective gear.

Despite their advanced features, these AC helmets are only slightly heavier by 500 grams compared to regular riding helmets, ensuring that they remain comfortable for extended periods of use.

Cops deem initiative as ‘game-changer’

Rana, one of the constables participating in the trial, shared his experience, stating, “These AC helmets have been a game-changer for us. The relief from the heat is incredible, and they even protect us from dust and pollution. It’s like having a personal cooling system while on duty.”

As word spreads about the success of this experiment, there is growing anticipation among traffic police officers across India for similar initiatives. These AC helmets have the potential to not only improve the comfort and safety of traffic police personnel but also boost their overall performance during the challenging summer months.

While the pricing details are yet to be finalized, the introduction of AC helmets in Ahmedabad sets a precedent for other Indian cities looking to prioritize the well-being of their dedicated traffic police force.

In summary, the introduction of AC helmets by the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police represents a significant leap in enhancing the working conditions of traffic police officers. With their cooling capabilities, dust protection, and innovative design, these helmets are poised to become a game-changer for traffic management during India’s scorching summers.