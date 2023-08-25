US election 2020 saga: Ex- POTUS Donald Trump surrenders at Georgia Jail

In a historic turn of events, former President Donald Trump surrendered himself at an Atlanta jail yesterday, becoming the first ex-president in United States history to submit to a mug shot.

The charges against him are linked to his alleged attempts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 Georgia presidential election. Trump, who has faced a series of legal battles this year, spent approximately 20 minutes in custody before departing for his New Jersey golf club.

Trump’s mug shot, depicting the former president with a stern expression, was released to the public, marking a significant moment in his post-presidential life. He was assigned inmate number P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records.

This marked the fourth and final indictment Trump has faced this year in a wide-ranging criminal case related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

His mug shot, now circulating widely, was shared on the social media platform “X,” formerly known as Twitter, with the words “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!” written below it.

Before departing from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport on his private plane, Trump vehemently reiterated his claim that the charges against him are politically motivated. “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” he declared. “I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it.”

Despite the legal challenges, Trump has not abandoned his political ambitions. He is currently engaged in another White House campaign, seeking the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Surprisingly, the legal cases seem to have bolstered his popularity among Republican voters, as he maintains a commanding lead in the race to challenge incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside the jail, waving Trump banners and American flags. Among them was Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of the former president.

Lyle Rayworth, an aviation industry worker from the Atlanta area, had been waiting outside the jail for over 10 hours to show his support. “Yeah, I’m hoping he sees me waving the flags, showing support,” Rayworth said as he awaited Trump’s arrival. “He needs us.”

The release of Trump’s mug shot has generated intense interest and discussion, with both his supporters and opponents closely following the latest developments in this unprecedented chapter of American political history.

Georgia election case

The indictment in the Georgia election case is of significant importance. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has leveled serious allegations against former President Trump and a group of his associates.

They are accused of being involved in a far-reaching racketeering conspiracy connected to their efforts to overturn President Biden’s victory in the state of Georgia. Unlike the federal election indictment where Trump is the sole individual charged thus far, this state-level indictment implicates 18 others who are alleged to have participated in this supposed conspiracy.

Among those charged are well-known figures such as Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as prominent Trump lawyers like John Eastman and Sidney Powell, along with several local Georgia individuals.

Notably, if Trump were to win the presidency again in 2024, this prosecution would not be subject to interference since it falls under state law.

The indictment comprises a total of 13 felony charges, which include:

One count of violating the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, essentially capturing the overarching conspiracy to overturn the election results

Three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, which pertain to Trump’s alleged attempts to persuade Georgia officials to reverse the election results

One count of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery

Two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

One count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents

One count of filing false documents

Two counts of making false statements and writings