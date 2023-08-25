Track and trace system for transparent cotton trade introduced

In a collaborative effort, the Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) joined forces to establish a transparent track and trace system for the cotton trade.

This significant step was realized during a meeting between Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman of FBR, and Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production.

The Ministry of Commerce disclosed that the primary goal of this collaboration is to introduce a Track and Trace System at ginning factories across Pakistan.

This innovative measure aims to enhance transparency within the cotton trade, facilitating compliance with traceability standards mandated by various trading entities, nations, brands, and retailers.