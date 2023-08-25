Shadab Khan all praise for Naseem Shah, Imamul Haq

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan praised fast bowler Naseem Shah and opener Imamul Haq for showing brilliance against Afghanistan in a seesaw thriller on Thursday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Shadab said, “I am proud of our team. The spirit to fight till the last ball. Well played, Imamul Haq. That finish by Naseem Shah was special”.

Speaking about Mickey Arthur, Shadab said, “Welcome back to the dressing room, Mickey Arthur.”

In a post-match conversation, Shadab praised the Afghan spinners, saying, “Afghanistan have world-class spinners.”

Underscoring the importance of being a senior player in the team, Shadab said, “I wanted to finish their [Afghanistan] overs, and as a senior player, I have to be responsible”.

He recalled Pakistan’s defeat against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup last year, saying, “I was blaming myself after we lost to Zimbabwe. I don’t try to play rash shots now.”

Meanwhile, the fans seem to be divided over Shadab Khan’s runout, as the latter was run out by Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The Twitterati lashed out at Farooqi. One of the netizens penned, “Cheaters never win. No grace. Fazalhaq Farooqi, you did something wrong. Congratulations to Pakistan for winning the match and series.”

Another of the users wrote, “Naseem knocked out Fazal Haq Farooqi in the Asia Cup 2022 with two sixes, and here he does it again, with bat and ball, like a champion.”

The third and final match of the series will be played on Saturday.