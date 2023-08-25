Aleem Khan congratulates Pakistan team on thrilling win

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team on their thrilling win against Afghanistan in the second ODI match at Hambantota.

The politician, who is also known for his love for the game and Pakistan team, was impressed by the performances of Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

Imam-ul-Haq was top scorer with 91 runs whereas Shadab Khan added 48 valuable runs when Pakistan were struggling at 211 for six.

Naseem Shah finished the match once again and scored vital boundaries at the end to seal the win for the Green Shirts.

He also hoped that Pakistan will whitewash Afghanistan by winning the series 3-0 and would become No.1 team in the ICC ODI Rankings.