Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Aleem Khan congratulates Pakistan team on thrilling win

IPP President praises Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Imam-ul-Haq on winning performance
Samaa Web Desk | Sports Aug 25, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: PCB/Twitter
PHOTO: PCB/Twitter

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team on their thrilling win against Afghanistan in the second ODI match at Hambantota.

The politician, who is also known for his love for the game and Pakistan team, was impressed by the performances of Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

Imam-ul-Haq was top scorer with 91 runs whereas Shadab Khan added 48 valuable runs when Pakistan were struggling at 211 for six.

Naseem Shah finished the match once again and scored vital boundaries at the end to seal the win for the Green Shirts.

He also hoped that Pakistan will whitewash Afghanistan by winning the series 3-0 and would become No.1 team in the ICC ODI Rankings.

shadab khan

Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

imam ul haq

Abdul Aleem Khan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular