Qasr-e-Fatima aka Mohatta Palace to be turned into medical and dental college: SHC

The Sindh High Court on Thursday rejected the suits against Qasr-e-Fatima, commonly known as Mohatta Palace, and ruled the Palace would be used to set up a medical and dental college for girls.

The SHC judge Aadil Arab ruled in favour of 52 years old long-standing dispute over the heritage property of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in Clifton.

In 2021, a single-judge bench of SHC headed by Justice Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan ordered that the college would also have a hostel as both the plaintiffs and defendants agreed to amicably settle the dispute and accorded their consent to establish the medical and dental college.

The provincial apex court dismissed suits filed by the applicants/interveners.

No new evidence at this stage

The court ruled, Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) moved by the applicants for bringing certain documents on record. It is made clear here not taking on record of any document cannot be considered fatal at this stage when evidence has already been recorded.

Applicants neither necessary nor party

To me applicants/interveners are neither necessary nor proper party in the present lis as it pertains to the administration of a private property, therefore, neither the Trust nor the nearby residents have any cause of action.

Neither they are heirs nor have any relationship with the deceased who owned the subject property and if the interveners are arrayed as a party whether necessary or proper would not get any fruit in the present lis which is administration of estate in its nature.

As stated earlier, evidence in the matter has already been recorded and the matter is being heard for Final Arguments, thus inclusion of any new party is devoid of merit.

Father and Mother of Nation gave 197,00,00 acres to Pakistan

The SHC judge wrote: “Once Father and Mother of the nation have given an area of approximately 197,00,000 acres to the people of Pakistan and had let them use this huge chunk of land as per their own discretion and choice, out of that millions of acres of land, when only one acre in the form of Qasar-e-Fatima is interested to be used per the wishes and Will of the founders, one wonders how ungrateful we are to even object to such a use, that too for the spread of knowledge and education amongst womenfolks.”

1971 case

It is pertinent to point out here that this Court is hearing the instant suit of administration since 1971 of the assets of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the stage of Final Arguments.

Evidence has already been recorded after framing of issues and a gesture of goodwill, with regards Qasar-e-Fatima (aka Mohatta Palace) the legal heirs after long deliberations has conceded that they would have no objection or claim to the said property if the said premises is used as per Will of the Fatima Jinnah (mother of the nation) for a Medical/Dental College.