Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq break Pakistan’s partnership record

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam got his name registered in the history books once again as he broke Pakistan’s record for most century partnerships with his friend Imam-ul-Haq.

In the second ODI against Afghanistan, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq scored tenth century partnership in their 33rd innings together.

Before them, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf held the record for scoring nine century partnership in 68 innings together.

Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan had an average of 44.69 for their partnerships whereas Babar and Imam have an average of 73.86.

The world record for most century partnerships is held by Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly, who had 26 century partnerships together.

In the second match, Babar Azam broke record for most runs in ODI cricket after 100 innings. Nobody else had more than 5000 runs in 100 ODI before, but Babar Azam has 5142 runs after same number of innings.