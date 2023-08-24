Saeed Ajmal reacts to Pakistan’s thrilling victory over Afghanistan

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal reacted on Thursday to the national team’s thrilling win over Afghanistan in the second ODI at Hambantota.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the spin wizard penned, “And Pakistan has won a super thrilling end.”

In another tweet, Mr Ajmal mentioned Naseem Shah, who once again helped Pakistan sweep past Afghanistan by hitting two boundaries.

“It’s Naseem Shah vs Afghanistan once again,” Mr Ajmal said.

On the other hand, with today’s victory, Pakistan have sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0. This will definitely boost Pakistan’s confidence ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The highlight of the match was Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who played a brilliant knock, scoring 151-ball 151 and studding with 14 boundaries and three towering sixes.

He found an able ally in Ibrahim Zadran (80 off 101), who also played a crucial role in setting the healthy total against Pakistan.

For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam scored 66-ball 53, hammering six fours. But it was once again Imamul Haq who showed great resilience with the bat.

In his 105-ball 91, Imam smashed four boundaries before he was removed by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Saturday.