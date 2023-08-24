Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

Ukraine Independence Day: US slaps new sanctions on Russia

White issues statement from President Joe Biden
Samaa Web Desk Aug 24, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 02: President Joe Biden addresses the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office of the White House on June 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 02: President Joe Biden addresses the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office of the White House on June 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden has announced new sanctions on a childcare center in Crimea, claiming that Russian officials are transferring Ukrainian children there against their parents’ wishes. Moscow insists it is sending children to the center to protect them from Ukrainian shelling.

In a White House statement on Thursday, Biden said that the sanctions target those involved in “the forcible removal of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.” The president claimed that “these children have been stolen from their parents and kept apart from their families,” demanding that “Ukrainian children be returned to their families.”

Some 11 Russian individuals were added to the Treasury Department’s Russia-related sanctions list on Thursday, as was Artek, a complex of nine recreational and educational camps for children, located in Crimea.

While Artek normally hosts children from Russia and surrounding countries for summer camps, it has taken in thousands of children from the formerly Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye since last year. Artek is one of several Russian-based facilities housing the children, who were evacuated due to the threat of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.

Russia

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular