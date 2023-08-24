Ukraine Independence Day: US slaps new sanctions on Russia

US President Joe Biden has announced new sanctions on a childcare center in Crimea, claiming that Russian officials are transferring Ukrainian children there against their parents’ wishes. Moscow insists it is sending children to the center to protect them from Ukrainian shelling.

In a White House statement on Thursday, Biden said that the sanctions target those involved in “the forcible removal of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.” The president claimed that “these children have been stolen from their parents and kept apart from their families,” demanding that “Ukrainian children be returned to their families.”

Some 11 Russian individuals were added to the Treasury Department’s Russia-related sanctions list on Thursday, as was Artek, a complex of nine recreational and educational camps for children, located in Crimea.

While Artek normally hosts children from Russia and surrounding countries for summer camps, it has taken in thousands of children from the formerly Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye since last year. Artek is one of several Russian-based facilities housing the children, who were evacuated due to the threat of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.