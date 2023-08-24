Tamannaah’s corset belt, Vijay’s purple sweatshirt create snazzy couple style

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma continue to capture hearts with their charming presence and unique styles.

Whether separately or together, they effortlessly bring their distinct fashion sensibilities into the limelight. At the recent screening of “Aakhri Sach,” the couple flaunted their snazzy style in perfect harmony. Walking hand-in-hand, they radiated adorableness while stealing glances at each other during the photoshoot.

The event also saw the attendance of other celebrities like Uorfi Javed, Sunil Grover, and Kabir Khan.

Vijay Varma rocked a vibrant purple hooded sweatshirt paired with black distressed jeans. His purple Nike sneakers with a red swoosh completed the coordinated look.

As expected, Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled with her fashion choices. She sported a white long-sleeve button-down shirt paired with wide-legged blue trousers. The standout element was her eye-catching accessory – a corset-belt hybrid – that elevated her ensemble. The printed corset belt added a touch of striking contrast to her otherwise minimalist outfit.

Tamannaah complemented her look with a necklace, pointed pumps, and a fresh-faced makeup look. Her wavy hair added a touch of elegance to the ensemble.

Known for her style statements, Tamannaah recently flaunted a bold print-on-print look, combining a vertical striped blazer with black and white polka dot pants for an attention-grabbing pattern play.

The actress previously turned heads in a Mugler ensemble featuring blue denim and black leather panels encasing the jeans and jacket. While Tamannaah Bhatia is already a fashion icon, her pairing with Vijay Varma elevates the style quotient to new heights, showcasing their combined fashion flair.