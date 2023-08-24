Shehbaz Sharif answerable to entire nation, avers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that Shehbaz Sharif will have to be answerable to the entire nation as he was the premier.

Speaking on Samaa TV programme “Nadeem Malik Live”, Mr Abbasi was of the view that holding the elections on the old census was “unfair”. He ruled out the possibility of the general elections before February or March.

“If the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government had not come to power, the country would have faced an even worse situation,” he asserted.

Speaking about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, Mr Abbasi said, “It is up to Nawaz Sharif to decide his return to the country. Nawaz Sharif should return ahead of the elections.”

He urged Nawaz Sharif to surrender himself before the courts after making his way to the country, adding that the PML-N supremo had no other option but to surrender himself.

Mr Abbasi was of the view that if Nawaz was voted into power, nobody could point fingers at the PDM-led government.

Speaking about the economy, Mr Abbasi said, Political stability is vital for putting the country’s economy on track.“

Earlier today, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz fired a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “The PTI chief has been exposed in accordance with the evidence. The PTI chief had been given many opportunities to prove his innocence, but he kept on escaping the courts.”

She asserted, “The case, which the PTI chief is facing, is quite different from the case, which PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had faced on the basis of the political vendetta.”

“The PTI chief has been kept in much better condition, unlike the other thieves,” Ms Nawaz maintained.

Speaking about the cases faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ms Nawaz rued: “Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the bogus cases”.