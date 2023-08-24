Pakistan’s forex reserves dip by $12.5bn
Commercial banks have experienced a loss of $57 million
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, held by the State Bank, currently stand at $13.25 billion indicating a decrease of $12.5 billion, leaving the reserves at $7.93 billion.
Simultaneously, the commercial banks have experienced a loss of $57 million, resulting in banks holding a total of $5.32 billion.
These developments come in the context of a significant payment towards the repayment of external debt. The nation remains committed to prudent fiscal management and aims to navigate these financial dynamics while ensuring economic stability.
FOREIGN RESERVES
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
