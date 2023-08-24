Pakistan’s forex reserves dip by $12.5bn

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, held by the State Bank, currently stand at $13.25 billion indicating a decrease of $12.5 billion, leaving the reserves at $7.93 billion.

Simultaneously, the commercial banks have experienced a loss of $57 million, resulting in banks holding a total of $5.32 billion.

These developments come in the context of a significant payment towards the repayment of external debt. The nation remains committed to prudent fiscal management and aims to navigate these financial dynamics while ensuring economic stability.