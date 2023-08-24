Babar Azam breaks another world record

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam has broken another world record, which was previously held by Hashim Amla.

Babar Azam has more than 5100 runs after 100 ODI innings, whereas Hashim Amla had 4946 runs after 100 ODI innings.

He is also first player to score 18 centuries in first 100 ODI matches, as Hashim Amla had 17 centuries after same number of matches.

Earlier this year, Babar Azam had broken Hashim Amla’s record of fastest 5000 ODI runs, when he reached the milestone against New Zealand.

Hashim Amla had scored 5000 ODI runs in 101 innings, four innings more than the run-machine from Pakistan.