National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut compete for best actor

The National Film Awards, a prestigious event in Indian cinema, is all set to unveil its winners on August 24 in Delhi.

The awards ceremony is anticipated to showcase a significant showdown between regional and Bollywood films. Notably, several Malayalam films, including ‘Nayattu,’ ‘Minnal Murali,’ and ‘Meppadiyan,’ are strong contenders for the coveted awards.

Malayalam Films Shine at National Film Awards:

This year, South Indian films have made a strong impact at the National Film Awards. Reports suggest that the Malayalam film ‘Nayattu’ might secure a major victory, with Joju George being a strong contender for the Best Actor award.

R. Madhavan’s directorial ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is also a notable contender across various categories, including a chance for Best Actor. Another promising South Indian film in the running is ‘Minnal Murali,’ directed by Basil Joseph.

Battle for Best Actress:

In the race for the Best Actress award, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are contenders for their roles in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Thalaivi,’ respectively.

Music Maestro’s Prospects:

Composer MM Keeravani stands a good chance of winning the Best Music Direction award for his contributions to the Oscar-winning film ‘RRR.’

About ‘Nayattu:’

‘Nayattu,’ meaning hunting in Malayalam, is a socio-political suspense thriller directed by Martin Prakkat. Joju George portrays the role of a senior policeman named Maniyan. Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan also play lead roles.

The film’s theme revolves around the pursuit of three policemen sacrificed for vote bank politics during a by-election. It delves into the lives of ASI Manian (Joju George), CPO Praveen Michael (Kunchacko Boban), and woman civil police officer Sunitha (Nimisha Sajayan).

The story was penned by Shahi Kabir after the success of his debut film ‘Joseph.’ Cinematographer Shyju Khalid handled the camera, while National Award-winning director Mahesh Narayanan edited the film.