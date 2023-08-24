‘Riverdale’ comes to an end, Archie’s gang bids farewell

After six seasons, the wild and audacious teen soap opera “Riverdale” bids adieu, leaving behind a legacy of extravagance and self-aware melodrama

The CW’s creation of “Riverdale,” which debuted six and a half years ago, initially appeared as a parody of industry trends, combining the beloved Archie Comics with a gritty and supernaturally tinged atmosphere.

The result was an exhilarating and sprawling soap opera that defied reality, establishing itself as a prime example of the genre during its time. Throughout its six-season run, “Riverdale” ventured into the realm of the absurd, transforming Archie and his friends into telegenic and libidinous young adults who navigated through war, time travel, mental asylums, and even creative writing seminars.

The series, while rooted in the high school setting, expanded into a universe of camp and dramatic intensity. Each week brought a new twist, often discarding characters and subplots in favour of reinvention. The show’s pace rarely slowed, consistently offering a fresh dose of absurdity and spectacle.

“Riverdale” refused to conform to conventional logic, maintaining its topsy-turvy internal world and rejecting the idea of boundaries. The series found joy in its preposterousness, sustaining its outrageous standard by embracing its own absurdity. The dialogue, a mixture of purple prose, innuendo, pop culture references, and online-native slang, created a distinct manner of speech that captivated audiences, even becoming a social media phenomenon.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s fascination with cultural detritus and the frisky side of Americana was evident in the show’s blend of references, including nods to early-20th-century pulp fiction and the influence of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” The result was a unique and specific aesthetic that resonated with audiences who appreciated its campy charm.

While the show occasionally faltered in catering to fan desires, leading to potential monotony, “Riverdale” remained adept at weaving narrative complexity, culminating in its upcoming finale. Throughout its run, the series never shied away from testing the boundaries of storytelling and suspension of disbelief, creating a distinctive and enduring house style.

As “Riverdale” takes its final bow, it leaves behind a legacy of audacious storytelling, reminding viewers that it was “very, very good at being ‘bad’.” The show’s intentional absurdity, unwavering commitment to its unique style, and refusal to take itself too seriously will likely solidify its place as a cult classic, celebrated for its over-the-top melodrama and unapologetic indulgence in its own playful narrative.