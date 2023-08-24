Nushrratt Bharuccha’s survival-thriller ‘Akelli’ review

“Akelli,” featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, is poised to hit theatres on August 25, 2023.

The film’s plot centres on Jyoti (Nushrratt Bharuccha), a woman grappling with mounting familial debts after her parents’ tragic accident. Seeking work in Muscat, Oman, Jyoti encounters an opportunity in Mosul, Iraq.

Despite the tumultuous political situation, she embarks on the journey, where she befriends Rafeeq (Nishant Dahiya). The story takes a dark turn as she becomes trapped in a war-ravaged land, fighting to survive amidst terror and adversity.

“Akelli” captivates as an exceptional survival tale, blending gritty thriller elements with compelling drama. Director Pranay Meshram crafts a riveting narrative that keeps viewers engrossed, underpinned by solid direction.

The film’s raw and immersive treatment heightens its spine-chilling impact. The cinematography and camera work shine, while well-placed background music enhances the overall viewing experience. While “Akelli” excels in its tension and storytelling, it occasionally relies on convenient writing to propel the plot.

Despite this, the film’s conviction generally pays off. Although some dialogues may be ordinary, the film’s overall impact is strong. Some instances of uneven screenplay are present, suggesting that minor trimming could have further refined the film’s pacing.

Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers an exemplary performance as Jyoti, balancing strength and vulnerability. Her portrayal showcases diligence and authenticity, solidifying her growth as an actress. Nishant Dahiya impresses as Rafeeq, allowing Nushrratt to shine in the lead role. The supporting cast also delivers commendable performances, contributing to the film’s overall quality.

“Akelli” stands as a well-crafted survival thriller with moments that could benefit from slight trimming. The film exudes spine-chilling intensity, evoking visceral emotions.