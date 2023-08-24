BLACKPINK’s single ‘The Girls’ with an epic animated music video

BLACKPINK fans’ wait is finally over as the K-pop phenomenon releases their much-anticipated single “The Girls” alongside an animated music video.

The song and visuals are now accessible for viewers through the girl band’s mobile app, “The Game,” following a series of delays that built up the excitement. Initially teased in May, the music video for “The Girls,” released on August 23, features animated avatars resembling the members—Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie. The avatars engage in a captivating rendition of BLACKPINK’s iconic choreography, repeating the phrase “Don’t mess with the girls.”

As of now, the song and video are exclusively available within “The Game,” but BLACKPINK’s official Twitter shared a poster indicating that the digital single will be available on Friday, August 25.

To celebrate the long-awaited launch, the bandmates hosted a viewing party on their YouTube channel. Watching their animated selves dance, they expressed their excitement and even pondered replicating the adorable choreography in real life.

“The Game” was introduced in May, initially slated to be followed by the release of “The Girls.” However, the app’s development team revealed in July that the animated visual was still in progress, apologizing to fans on Twitter for the unforeseen wait. Their statement explained that the aspiration to present top-tier content led to the delay, causing the original plan to release the music video alongside the game to be significantly postponed.