Mohammad Hafeez congratulates India on Chandrayaan-3

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Thursday congratulated India for becoming the first nation to land a craft near the largely unexplored lunar south pole.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Hafeez penned, “Congratulations to India.”

Twitterati started to pen their feedback in the comments section in no time.

One of the users from India praised Mr Hafeez for congratulating his country on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying, “Thank You Hafeez Bhai for not writing it’s South Asia’s achievement”.

– Elon Musk –

Earlier, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has hailed India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission as “good for India”.

Musk’s reaction came in response to a post on Twitter that compared the cost of Chandrayaan-3 to the budget of the Hollywood film Interstellar.

The post said that Chandrayaan-3 had been built on a budget of just under $75 million (around 6.15 billion Indian rupees), while the budget of Interstellar was $165 million. Musk responded to the post by saying “Good for India”.

Chandrayaan-3’s development phase commenced in January 2020, with the launch planned sometime in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission’s progress.

– Budget –

India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission budget of just under $80 million is significantly less than the budget of many Hollywood blockbusters.

In 2020, then Isro Chairman K Sivan said the cost of Chandrayaan-3 was around 6.15 billion Indian rupees.

The low cost of Chandrayaan-3 is due to a number of factors, including India’s expertise in space technology, the use of low-cost materials.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander is made of lightweight materials, such as carbon composites, which helps to keep costs down.