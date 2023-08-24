Allu Arjun celebrates ‘Best Actor’ win at National Film Awards

Allu Arjun’s remarkable achievement of winning the ‘Best Actor’ award for his role in “Pushpa: The Rise” at the 69th National Film Awards has sparked joyous celebrations in his household.

The actor’s portrayal of Pushpa Kumar in the action thriller was widely lauded, and this victory has solidified his standing as one of the finest talents in the Indian Film Industry. The celebratory atmosphere at Allu Arjun’s home was captured in a video shared by Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind “Pushpa.”

The video features an emotional Allu Arjun warmly embracing director Sukumar, along with the presence of his wife Sneha and their children Arha and Ayaan. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards.”

Allu Arjun’s victory marks a significant milestone in his career, as “Pushpa: The Rise,” directed by Sukumar, explores red sandalwood smuggling against an action-packed backdrop. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Kumar, a lorry driver enmeshed in illegal activities, captivated audiences and critics alike. The film’s success underlined his versatility as an actor in the Indian film scene.

“Pushpa” became a global sensation, with its hook steps and catchy songs like “Saami Saami,” “Srivalli,” and “Oo Antava.” The film’s popularity has now set expectations for its sequel, “Pushpa: The Rule,” set to release in Summer 2024.

The continuation of Sukumar’s vision combined with Allu Arjun’s dedicated performance is anticipated to create new box office records. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles.