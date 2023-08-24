‘And Just Like That’ renewed for season 3 on HBO Max

In anticipation of the Season 2 finale, the news of “And Just Like That” being renewed for a third season on Max has been announced.

The series, which initially premiered Season 2 on June 22, has captured audience attention and engagement, making the decision for another season a natural progression. The show’s executive producer and showrunner, Michael Patrick King, expressed excitement about the new season, saying, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. ‘And Just Like That…’ here comes season three.”

“And Just Like That” reunites the iconic trio of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles from “Sex and the City.” The series also welcomed back John Corbett as Aidan for the new season. The ensemble cast for Season 2 includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. Notably, original series cast member Kim Cattrall is set to make a cameo appearance in the series finale.

The success of “And Just Like That” is evident, with Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for Max, sharing, “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, ‘And Just Like That…’ ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.”

Aubrey praises the team behind the series and the enduring charm of the dynamic friendships and engaging stories that continue to captivate audiences after 25 years. Developed by Michael Patrick King, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner, the series boasts a talented executive producing team including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky also contribute as executive producers.

The series is an extension of the HBO hit “Sex and the City,” originally created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.