Prime Video to stream ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ ft Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani

Prime Video has announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the hit film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” featuring the dynamic duo Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Recognized for its unconventional storyline, captivating ensemble cast, and thought-provoking narrative, the romantic drama has been hailed as a breath of fresh air in entertainment and achieved box office success.

View this post on Instagram

The film, which was initially available for rental on the platform, is now available for free streaming to members. The plot revolves around Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan) and his pursuit of love, leading him to fall for Katha (Kiara Advani). Their journey from laughter and friendship to marriage faces challenges when a significant “truth” shakes their bond.

View this post on Instagram

Promising a blend of romance, drama, and comedy, the film has generated immense excitement and anticipation for its global streaming premiere.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, stated, “Prime Video is committed to delivering captivating content across genres and languages to its valued global customers. In partnership with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we are thrilled to bring ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ not only to Indian households but also to audiences around the world. With its compelling narrative and strong performances, the film embodies our promise of unparalleled entertainment. We’re confident that families will thoroughly enjoy this endearing story from the comfort of their homes.”

View this post on Instagram

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his delight, saying, “Satyaprem Ki Katha is a special film with a thought-provoking message. The overwhelming success it achieved in theatres humbles me, and it stands as a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We are now excited to share this film, which carries a beautiful message, with audiences globally, thanks to Prime Video’s reach.”

Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor, expressed his connection with the role, saying, “Satyaprem is one of my most beloved characters to date and holds a special place in my heart. Bringing Sattu to life on screen has been an incredible and enriching experience.

It was a unique role - simple, honest, and deeply in love. I thoroughly enjoyed portraying this emotionally charged character and am immensely grateful to the fantastic team behind the film.

The fact that audiences in theatres connected with the film and loved Sattu so much that they created the hashtag #BeLikeSattu is truly humbling. I now eagerly await audiences from all corners of the world to watch the film.“