Buy Sony PlayStation Portal remote player at best price

Since launching PS5, the Sony PlayStation community continues to give a reason to challenge the company to bring new innovations to the market for all players to enjoy.

In May, Sony gave a quick peek at our dedicated PS5 remote play device – now called PlayStation Portal remote player, and our first wireless earbuds, called Pulse Explore.

The company is all set to launch a new PlayStation over-the-ear wireless headset, Pulse Elite. Both Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore deliver low latency lossless audio from PS5 and PlayStation Portal using our new PlayStation Link wireless technology.

PlayStation Portal remote player

PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand.

It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback*.

The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high definition visual experience that’s expected from the high quality games created by world-class developers.

PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house.

PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi**, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller.

It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported.

Sony PlayStation Portal best price

PlayStation Portal remote player will launch later this year for 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 29,980 YEN. We’ll have more details soon on when pre-orders begin for PlayStation Portal.