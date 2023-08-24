Maryam Nawaz fires a broadside at PTI chief

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “The PTI chief has been exposed in accordance with the evidence. The PTI chief had been given many opportunities to prove his innocence, but he kept on escaping the courts.”

She asserted, “The case, which the PTI chief is facing, is quite different from the case, which PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had faced on the basis of the political vendetta.”

“The PTI chief has been kept in much better condition, unlike the other thieves,” Ms Nawaz maintained.

Speaking about the cases faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ms Nawaz rued: “Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the bogus cases”.

Last week on Friday, Ms Nawaz met with the youth coordinators of the provincial constituencies in Punjab. She distributed notifications to the youth coordinators.

On this occasion, Ms Nawaz underscored the importance of the country’s youth, saying, “The real strength of the PML-N is the youth. The future of PML-N is related to the youth.”

She asserted: “The PML-N will create opportunities on all grounds to uphold the status of the youth”.

In line with the opportunities in sports, Ms Nawaz said: “The PML-N had provided opportunities for youth to develop in the field of sports”.

Hinting at the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ms Nawaz said, “It’s time for the youth to get ready because Nawaz Sharif will soon be among you [the youth]”.

She flayed the PTI, alleging that the party was promoting “foul language” in the country.