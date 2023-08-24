Nadir Ali under fire for insulting Priyanka Chopra, Ameesha Patel

Esteemed Pakistani actor Moammar Rana recounted a memorable incident involving global icon Priyanka Chopra during a recent conversation with host Nadir Ali.

Rana, who initially admitted to having a crush on Chopra, shared that his perception of her changed after an unexpected encounter at an event. Not recognizing her, Rana found himself shifting uncomfortably in her presence, only to later realize her identity.

This encounter altered his admiration for her. Shifting gears, Rana openly expressed his admiration for Indian actress Ameesha Patel’s beauty. He emphasized her facial features as key to her charm.

The conversation took a sharp turn when host Nadir Ali prodded Rana further, eliciting laughter.

However, the interaction stirred controversy online. Many criticized Nadir Ali’s comments as offensive and inappropriate. T

his is not the first time Ali has faced backlash for his remarks, as he previously questioned model Sunita Marshall’s faith. Ali’s history of controversial remarks has led to scrutiny and demands for accountability.