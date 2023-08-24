Punjab govt forms 10 JITs to probe Jaranwala incident

The Punjab government has formed 10 Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) to investigate the Jaranwala tragedy.

The JITs comprising police officers will establish the facts and prepare a report on the events of the Jaranwala tragedy.

The Punjab government has issued a notification of 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to investigate the arson and riots in Jaranwala.

The teams will investigate and analyze the evidence to bring out the facts of the twenty-one cases registered on the events of August 16 in Jaranwala.

All JITs have been appointed as one coordinator and subordinate officers.

As per the notification, JITs consist of CTD, CIA and Investigation Police Officers.

All the teams have to bring out the facts as soon as possible and report by identifying the negligence and those responsible and will be sending the report to the government.

Earlier, another main suspect involved in the Jaranwala tragedy was arrested by the police as police arrested another prime accused named Robert Charles with the help of CCTV.

Police sources said Robert Charles turned out to be the chairman of a foreign NGO.