Tareen, Marriott resolve to strengthen ties between Pakistan, UK

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Thursday expressed their commitment to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

According to details, Ms Marriott called on Mr Tareen. On the occasion, Mr Tareen and Ms Marriott exchanged views on the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Both leaders expressed their resolve to promote bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Underscoring the significance of the ties between the two countries, Mr Tareen said, “We will move forward the historical ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, considering the mutual interests.”

Separately today, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Sumaira Sahi joined the IPP.

The development came after Ms Sahi held a meeting with IPP Lahore Division President Dr Murad Raas. Mr Raas welcomed Ms Sahi by offering a muffler of the party flag.

Mr Raas welcomed Ms Sahi’s decision of joining the IPP. On this occasion, Ms Sahi expressed full confidence in the leadership of IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan and IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Earlier this month, the IPP had started its mass contact drive to create awareness among the people about its manifesto, as colorful streamers have been displayed across the city.

According to the party manifesto, free electricity up to 300 units will be offered to consumers and free tubewell electricity to farmers owning 12.5 acres.

The party had vowed to pay minimum wage of Rs50,000 to all laborers and industrial workers.

Free education will be provided in schools as well as colleges and scholarships awarded for higher education.

As per the IPP’s manifesto displayed on the streamers, petrol will be available at half the price to all motorcyclists.