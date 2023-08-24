Minister expresses resolve to promote interfaith harmony

Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed on Thursday expressed his resolve to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

Mr Ahmed met a delegation of the Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee. On the occasion, Mr Aneeq vowed, “The doors of the religious ministry have been opened for the welfare of all the minorities of the country.”

He commended the role of all the minorities in the development of the country, saying, “All the minorities are working for the sake of the country’s progression.”

Meanwhile, the Prabandhak Committee praised the state’s initiatives for the protection of the Sikh community.

“The Pakistani Sikhs are playing their role in the growth of the country and working in the different sectors in this regard,” the delegation added.

Separately on Monday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar paid a one-day visit to Jaranwala to express solidarity with the Christian community.

The caretaker prime minister visited the burnt churches and met with survivors to convey his support.

Following this, Kakar distributed the compensation amount to those who were affected by the incident.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and federal ministers accompanied the PM.

Furthermore, the inspector general (IG) will provide investigative updates regarding the individuals involved in the incident.