Naseem Shah steals another thrilling victory from Afghanistan

Naseem Shah showed heroics with the bat once again in the last over against Afghanistan, as he hit two boundaries to make sure that Pakistan’s unbeaten record against Afghanistan in ODI Cricket remained intact.

Pakistan batting

The match between the neighbouring countries became controversial once again, as Fazalhaq Farooqi “Mankaded” Shadab Khan on first ball of the last over.

Earlier, Pakistan were given a great start by the openers, as both Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam scored half-centuries and Pakistan were 170 for the loss of one wicket at one stage.

Pakistan had a batting collapse in the middle-order as they lost five wickets for just 40 runs and were struggling at 211 for the loss of six wickets at one stage.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan made a partnership of 47 runs for the seventh wicket. Iftikhar Ahmed was dismissed after scoring 17 runs but Shadab Khan added valuable 48 runs to bring Pakistan to the touching distance.

In a repeat of 2022 Asia Cup match, Pakistan needed 11 runs off the last over and it was Naseem Shah vs Fazalhaq Farooqi once again.

Naseem Shah hit a boundary to start the over and when three runs were needed off the last two deliveries, he edged one and got another boundary to win it for Pakistan.

Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match ODI series. The last match of the series will be played on 26 August.

Afghanistan batting

Afghanistan Cricket Team set a big target of 301 runs for Pakistan in the second ODI in Hambantota, as Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored with 151 runs.

Afghanistan openers gave them a great start and made record for their highest opening partnership, as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 80 runs.

Pakistan had to wait 39 overs for their first breakthrough, as Usama Mir finally broke the deadlock in 40th over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his fifth ODI ton and made his highest ODI score. His innings finally ended in the 46th over when Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him.

Rashid Khan was sent to get some quick runs but Shaheen Shah Afridi got his wicket two balls later.

Muhammad Nabi added 29 runs before Naseem Shah sent him back to the pavillion. Haris Rauf, who got five wickets in the first match, went wicketless.