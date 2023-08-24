Afghanistan set 301 runs target for Pakistan in the second ODI

Afghanistan Cricket Team set a big target of 301 runs for Pakistan in the second ODI in Hambantota, as Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored with 151 runs.

Afghanistan openers gave them a great start and made record for their highest opening partnership, as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 80 runs.

Pakistan had to wait 39 overs for their first breakthrough, as Usama Mir finally broke the deadlock in 40th over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his fifth ODI ton and made his highest ODI score. His innings finally ended in the 46th over when Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him.

Rashid Khan was sent to get some quick runs but Shaheen Shah Afridi got his wicket two balls later.

Muhammad Nabi added 29 runs before Naseem Shah sent him back to the pavillion. Haris Rauf, who got five wickets in the first match, went wicketless.