Sanjrani calls on govt to provide health facilities to citizens

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday urged the government to provide healthcare facilities to the citizens.

Mr Sanjrani held a meeting with Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan at Parliament House. On the occasion, Mr Sanjrani and Mr Jan exchanged views on matters in line with the health sector and mutual interests.

Mr Jan apprised Mr Sanjrani of the health facilities provided to the masses in detail. Mr Jan said that the task had been given to the Polio Programme, and no negligence will be accepted in this cause.

“In a bid to administrate the polio vaccines to the children, the measures have also been taken to ensure the protection of the polio health workers,” Mr Jan added.

Mr Sanjrani said the effective strategy had been made to contain polio in the country. He stressed the need for working on an emergency basis to eliminate polio and avoid dengue spreading throughout the country. Separately on Saturday, Mr Sanjrani affirmed that next general elections would be conducted on time immediately after the completion of the delimitation process on the basis of new census.

Speaking to the media at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Senate chairman said that the PDM coalition government consisted of almost all the political parties that had taken decisions in this regard.

The previous coalition government in the Council of Common Interests also granted approval to the 2023 census being cognisant of the constitutional requirement of delimitation of electoral constituencies on the basis of new data, he recalled, adding that now the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would carry out delimitation of constituencies on fresh census data.

As soon as the delimitation exercise is completed, the ECP would announce the date for next general election, he maintained, reiterating that the next general elections would take place and on the right time.