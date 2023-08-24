Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has rejected the police’s request for further physical remand of lawyer Imaan Mazari and former MNA Ali Wazir and sent both to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqernain of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case of sedition, threatening and incitement against Mazari and Wazir.

The prosecutor told the court that the voice-matching and photogrammatical tests have been conducted, while the transcripts of their speeches were yet to be produced.

They sought further remand of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir.

The judge inquired what the investigation officer did during the three days given for the purpose.

On not getting a suitable answer, the court sent Mazari and Wazir to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Judge Zulqernain also summoned the parties concerned on August 26 on Imaan Mazari’s bail application. The court also allowed her to meet her mother Shireen Mazari in the courtroom.