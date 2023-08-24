Nearly 12 children sexually abused daily in 2023: report

In the first six months of current year, 2,227 children were sexually abused, as per the ‘Cruel Number’ report compiled by Sahil NGO, working against Child Sexual Abuse in Pakistan.

Among 2,227, there were 1207 girls and 1020 boys who became victims of sexual exploitation.

It means, nearly 12 children were sexually abused daily.

Ansar Sajjad Bhatti Provincial Coordinator of Sahil and Atif Khan Advocate High Court and Regional Legal Aid Coordinator told the media persons in a press conference in Lahore.

This year reported cases under major categories are cases of abduction 984, rape 215, sodomy 294, gang rape 35, gang sodomy 75. Whereas, 16 boys and 11 girls have been murdered after committing sexual abuse.

There are more horrible incidents in which 1 boy and 1 girl were murdered after gang sodomy and rape. 201 children found missing from their homes. There are 14 cases of early child marriage and 1 of Vani cases.

The acquaintance with victim and victim’s family are the highest in number in the list of perpetrators of CSA. The statistics showed that out of total 2227 there are 912 cases where the abusers have acquaintance with victims or victim’s family. 498 cases are reported in which strangers are involved in abusing children.

Age of Victims of CSA: Number of Case Age of Victims (both boys & girls) 123 0-5 years, 376 6-10 years, 674 11-15 years and 287 16-18 years.

There are 767 cases in which the age of the victim was not mentioned in newspapers. 253 children are abused in their own places, 348 at abuser’s places, 17 children in havli, 22 children in madrasa, 6 children at workplaces and 780 children in open places including fields, streets and jungle.

According to provincial divide the data shows; Province Number of Cases: Punjab 1648, Sindh 314, Balochistan 24, KP 74, AJK 4 and ICT 161.

In the year of 2023, in the month of January to June there are 1969 incidents reported to Police. 8 cases were not reported to police and 17 cases police did not register whereas 223 cases were reported in newspapers with incomplete information.

In the year of 2023, in the month of January to June there are 53 Pornography. A hidden reality: Sahil documents on children’s lives at risk.

Total 963 reported cases of accident/violence against children. 760 Children died, 268 drowned, 148 murdered, 144 accidents and 61 Children committed suicide.

Alarming situation in Lahore

There are 96 incidents reported in January to June 2023.

The civil society urged the government to raise an effective awareness campaign for the protection of children from this evil and Introduce new legislation, where necessary, and ensure the implementation of enforced enactments.

A comprehensive Rehabilitation/Support system for victims of abuse. The protection messages should be included in the curriculum. Provision, of “Provincial Plan of Action against Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation”