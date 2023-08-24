PML-Q’s Sumaira Sahi joins IPP

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Sumaira Sahi on Thursday joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The development came after Ms Sahi held a meeting with IPP Lahore Division President Dr Murad Raas. Mr Raas welcomed Ms Sahi by offering a muffler of the party flag.

Mr Raas welcomed Ms Sahi’s decision of joining the IPP. On this occasion, Ms Sahi expressed full confidence in the leadership of IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan and IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Earlier this month, the IPP had started its mass contact drive to create awareness among the people about its manifesto, as colorful streamers have been displayed across the city.

Paths leading from Jail Road to Thokar Niaz Beg and Barkat Market to Ferozepur Road are adorned with party streamers.

According to the party manifesto, free electricity up to 300 units will be offered to consumers and free tubewell electricity to farmers owning 12.5 acres.

The party had vowed to pay minimum wage of Rs50,000 to all laborers and industrial workers.

Free education will be provided in schools as well as colleges and scholarships awarded for higher education.

As per the IPP’s manifesto displayed on the streamers, petrol will be available at half the price to all motorcyclists.

Moreover, ownership rights will be provided in slums and apartment buildings built there.

The IPP manifesto also announces the establishment of government medical and engineering colleges and universities at the district level.

The steamers are decorated with pictures of party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan as well as the manifesto.

New parks, stadiums and recreational projects are also part of the IPP manifesto.

The manifesto further says that industrial development and new industrial zones will be established in every district.