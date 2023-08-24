Top 11 funniest ‘desi myths’ that we still can’t resist believing

In the vibrant tapestry of South Asian culture, myths and superstitions have woven themselves into everyday life. From the whimsical to the downright bizarre, these “desi myths” continue to tickle our funny bones while persistently making their way into our belief systems.

Myths are timeless tales that often explain the unexplainable, bridging the gap between the known and the mysterious.

Pakistan, with its diverse landscape and multicultural society, boasts a treasure trove of myths that reflect its people’s shared values, fears, and aspirations. These myths serve not only as a source of entertainment but also as moral guides and historical records.

Here, we delve into the top 11 funniest of these myths that, no matter how much we laugh, we just can’t resist believing. So, hold onto your chai cups and prepare to be amused by the quirky tales that have been handed down through generations.

Snapping scissors can cause fights

Snapping scissors, especially in the evening, is believed to invite heated arguments and conflicts into your home.

It’s hard to suppress a chuckle when you imagine a pair of scissors as the culprit behind a family feud. Perhaps it’s best to stick to cutting paper quietly!

Walking over someone makes them shorter!

No matter tall height runs in the family, you will stay short if your sister or brother leapt over you when you were laying on the floor scrolling down facebook.

Hiccups – someone’s missing you

If you suddenly get the hiccups out of the blue, someone, somewhere is thinking about you.

Cue the collective paranoia as folks try to pinpoint who’s thinking about them every time they hiccup. This myth provides endless amusement in the name of connection.

Sweeping at night brings bad luck

Sweeping your house after sunset is thought to sweep away your wealth and prosperity.

The image of people furiously sweeping their homes in broad daylight to avoid a luck-dissipating broom is comically ironic. Night owls beware!

Eating from the pot will cause a thunderstorm on your wedding day

The idea that partaking in food directly from the cooking pot will lead to a thunderstorm on your wedding day might make you reconsider your dining etiquette.

Picture a bride and groom nervously glancing at the skies, wondering if their potluck lunch caused the unexpected downpour. This myth definitely adds a touch of whimsy to wedding day traditions.

If you keep making that face, it’ll get stuck like that forever

This is one of the classics told by our parents which is entirely erroneous. Our face muscles are elastic and will always return to their original shape.

Right-hand itching signals incoming money

An itchy right hand is a clear indication that you’re about to receive a windfall of money.

If only life were that predictable! This myth is a source of lighthearted anticipation for anyone whose hand suddenly feels a little itchy.

Breaking glassware is a bad omen

Shattering glassware, accidentally or not, brings bad luck or wards off evil spirits.

It’s hard not to chuckle at the thought of a butterfingered individual garnering heaps of good fortune with each shattered plate or glass. This myth could turn anyone into a clumsy optimist.

Drinking milk after fish causes skin diseases

The belief is that drinking milk after consuming fish will inevitably lead to skin diseases. This myth adds an extra layer of complexity to meal planning.

Do you risk dessert for the sake of your skin? Or do you dive into that delicious fish curry with reckless abandon? The struggle is real, and the humor, too.

A black cat crossing your path will bring bad luck!

If a black cat cuts your way, your life is screwed. You might as well want to go back home, take a shower and avoid going to work for two days!

Whistling at night summons spirits

Whistling after dark can attract wandering spirits and supernatural beings. The notion that your innocent, merry tune might inadvertently invite a ghostly guest for a late-night serenade is both spooky and amusing.

While they may not withstand the scrutiny of science or logic, they continue to bring laughter and a sense of wonder to our lives. In a world that often demands rationality, these whimsical beliefs remind us that a touch of magic can make life all the more enchanting. So, the next time you encounter a broken mirror or have a sudden itch in your right hand, embrace the laughter and cherish the quirks that make our cultural tapestry so vibrant.