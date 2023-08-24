‘Justice, fair elections’: Farhan Saeed appeals following India’s Chandrayaan-3 success

Famed Pakistani singer and actor, Farhan Saeed, has extended his congratulations to India on the success of Chandrayaan-3, the recent moon mission. However, in the same breath, he expressed his disappointment and sorrow over the challenges facing Pakistan, including economic struggles, poverty, education deficits, and the persistence of feudalism.

Through a separate tweet, Saeed conveyed his felicitations to India, acknowledging the significance of their accomplishment, stating, “Congratulations India, it definitely is a milestone. A nation that truly is achieving new milestones one after the other.”

Today, in a series of tweets, he elaborated on his sentiments, shedding light on his concerns. Saeed remarked, “On the 76th Independence Day, India successfully lands on the Moon, while many of us are preoccupied with Pakistan’s current standing and its future. The core issue lies in our inability to openly discuss our nation’s shortcomings. Productions that depict our society’s true image are banned or labeled as propaganda against our country.”

He criticized the dearth of prime-time programs that address the genuine issues of Pakistan, such as education and feudalism. Saeed highlighted the portrayal of politicians who openly deceive the nation, fostering a culture where dishonesty is normalized. He also criticized media anchors who, he believes, perpetuate this narrative.

Saeed maintained that a nation’s aspirations for achievement hinge on its collective desire to be perceived positively on the global stage. He said that when a populace is inspired in such a manner, they unite under a common goal, functioning as one team and one nation. Pakistan, he lamented, has predominantly been exposed to narratives of conflict and conspiracy.

In an emotional appeal, Saeed expressed his concerns as a concerned and patriotic Pakistani. He candidly stated his belief that Pakistan is currently faltering in its efforts. Addressing those in power, decision-makers, and the establishment, he pleaded for transformative action. Saeed implored for empowering the people of Pakistan, establishing justice within society, and facilitating free and fair elections as initial steps.