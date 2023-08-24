Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Update: launch date & details

Fortnite enthusiasts, brace yourselves as the conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 3 is just around the corner, bidding farewell to this thrilling “wild” season. While bidding adieu might tug at fans’ heartstrings, the impending departure sets the stage for the imminent arrival of Season 4.

Anticipation swirls around Chapter 4 Season 4, promising a fresh wave of significant map modifications, novel armaments, captivating skins, and an array of exciting additions to the immensely popular battle royale phenomenon, Fortnite.

Regrettably, this exciting transition also heralds an extended interval of server downtime, as the developer, Epic Games, diligently readies itself for the grand unveiling of the new season.

In the lead-up to the upcoming season, Epic has been tantalizing its dedicated fan base. The latest hint dropped all but confirms that TikTok sensation Khaby Lame is poised to receive his very own distinctive Fortnite skin, making an unexpected crossover.

The revelation was cleverly teased across both Fortnite’s official Twitter account and Khaby Lame’s social media profiles.

For those eagerly awaiting a plunge into the forthcoming Fortnite era, we’ve meticulously compiled a comprehensive guide encompassing key details concerning the new season’s debut. This includes the authoritative launch date, commencement hour, server maintenance timetable, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Unveiling the Release Date

The highly-anticipated moment arrives as Epic Games has officially announced that the server downtime for the Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 4 update is slated to kick off on Friday, August 25th, at 2AM ET / 6AM UTC / 7AM BST.

During this downtime interlude, players will be prompted to initiate the download and installation of a fresh patch update tailored for Chapter 4 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Resumption of Server Operations

Epic Games, maintaining its tradition, refrains from disclosing the exact duration of server downtime pertaining to new Fortnite updates. The span varies, contingent on the update’s scale and any unforeseen challenges encountered during the maintenance phase.

Historically, the restoration of Fortnite servers typically takes place within a span of 2 to 3 hours. Presuming this status quo holds, the curtain for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is poised to rise around 5AM ET / 9AM UTC / 10AM BST on Friday, August 25th.

However, as previously underscored, the downtime period might be prolonged in the event of unforeseen complications.