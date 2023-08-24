Police allowed to probe Imran Khan in jail in May 9 violence cases

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has allowed the police to investigate PTI Chairman Imran Khan in jail in various cases, including Askari Tower arson.

The police’s request regarding the investigation was accepted.

The anti-terrorism judge granted the request regarding the police investigation

The police said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is serving his sentence in the Toshakhana case in Attock Jail. They added that the former prime minister has to be investigated in the May 9 violence cases.

The court should allow the accused to be interrogated in jail, requested

The other day, the ATC had granted permission for investigating Imran Khan and arresting in the Corps Commander House case.

The Lahore High Court has upheld the ATC’s decision to reject PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail applications

The petitioner has withdrawn the withdrawn the applications to remove objections over them.

A bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan and Justice Sultan Tanveer conducted the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar remarked that the ATC judge should have summoned Imran Khan in the bail case.

Justice Sultan Tanveer remarked that when a suspect is arrested in one case, bail petitions in other cases automatically become ineffective.

The court commented that the petitioner should first remove the objections to the petitions.

The LHC Registrar’s Office had objected to not attaching the certified copies with the applications.