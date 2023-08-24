Alien response after 40 years? wait is over!

On this day, four decades have passed since astronomers Morimoto and Hirabayashi embarked on an extraordinary venture: transmitting messages to the distant star Altair and eagerly anticipating an extraterrestrial response.

Employing a telescope from Stanford University, the dynamic duo conveyed Earth’s captivating evolutionary journey through a series of thirteen whimsical drawings.

Their intent was to communicate with beings from beyond our planet, hoping that these cosmic counterparts would decipher the messages and engage in dialogue.

In a parallel pursuit, a team from the University of Hyogo now takes up the mantle. They aim their radio telescopes towards the very same star, Altair, displaying unwavering confidence and vigilance.

Their efforts are guided by the prospect that today might finally yield the awaited interaction. Altair, a celestial body with the potential to host planets capable of sustaining life, takes centre stage in this quest.

Today, the timeless query regarding our companions in the cosmos stands on the precipice of discovery, as the curtains rise on the possibility of finding the answer we’ve sought for so long.