lawyer murder case: SC upholds order preventing arrest of Imran Khan

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has affirmed the ruling to refrain from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in connection with the murder case of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

On Thursday, a three-member special bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial, heard Imran’s plea seeking to quash the case.

Imran Khan’s legal representative, Latif Khosa, was present in court during the hearing, whereas the complainant’s attorney, Amanullah Kanrani, was absent due to medical reasons.

Khosa expressed relief over the tranquil atmosphere in the courtroom, particularly in contrast to the disruptions that marred the previous hearing.

Chief Justice Bandial acknowledged that the court had additional questions pertaining to the case. However, he remarked that the absence of the complainant could impede the proceedings.

In the course of the hearing, an assistant advocate petitioned the apex court to adjourn the proceedings and schedule a new date for the hearing.

Upon this, the CJP adjourned the case and directed the registrar’s office to fix a new date after the summer vacation.