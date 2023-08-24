US to support Pakistan in holding polls as per law, Constitution: ambassador

US Ambassador Donald Blome has met with the chief election commissioner and assured him of his country’s support for the general elections.

According to a spokesman, Ambassador Blome met with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, and told him that choosing their future leaders is the right of the Pakistani people.

The ambassador also assured of the US’s support for conducting elections according to the Constitution and law.

Mr Blome said the two countries will continue to work to strengthen their relations.

The US will continue to work with the elected representatives of the Pakistani people, he added.