ECP meeting deliberating on response to president’s letter on elections date

An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is underway to deliberate on the president’s letter written to the chief election commissioner (CEC) inviting him for consultation on a date for elections.

The meeting is underway at the ECP. It is likely to decide when to meet the president in response to his letter.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and JUI-F delegations are also expected to reach the election commission today for consultations on the elections.

The meeting is being attended by the ECP secretary, members and the legal team.

Sources said that the meeting is discussing the president’s letter to the CEC. The legal team is giving a briefing on the elections in the light of the Constitution and law.

Moreover, the election commission is also starting consultations with political parties from today. The PTI and JUI-F delegations have been invited by the ECP for a discussion on the elections today.

The commission has called the PTI at 2pm and the JUI-F at 3pm.

The ECP had written letters to the political parties on Wednesday.

President Dr Arif Avi had written a letter to the chief election commissioner on Wednesday, and called him for a meeting to consult on a date for the general elections.

The president wrote that the assembly was dissolved on August 9 on the advice of the prime minister.

The letter states that Article 48 of the Constitution makes it mandatory to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja should meet today or tomorrow so that a suitable date for the elections can be fixed.