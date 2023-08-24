Woman discovers she’s been using cheese as soap

In a bizarre twist of hygiene mishaps, a woman in Vancouver, Washington, found herself in fits of laughter after realizing that she had been diligently scrubbing her hands with a block of cheese, not soap, for several days.

The comical mix-up unfolded when Miley couldn’t figure out why her soap wasn’t foaming as expected. Little did she know, the culprit was a chunk of cheddar.

Miley typically uses liquid soap for her dishes, reserving a bar of yellow, unscented soap for her hands.

However, a peculiar sequence of events led her to confuse dairy with cleanliness.

The tale of this cheesy mix-up emerged on Reddit when Miley shared her hilarious mishap with the online community.

According to her account, the cheese masquerading as soap had been inadvertently left out of the fridge following a late-night, post-party snack.

When Miley awoke the next morning, groggy from the revelry, she mistakenly assumed the solid lump was the remains of her usual soap bar.

In her defense, she clarified that she does indeed keep a bar of yellow.

“Just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese,” Miley candidly confessed.

She further elaborated on her choice of soap, saying, “I use liquid soap for the dishes; bar soap like this is gentler on my hands after I do chores, if that makes any sense.”