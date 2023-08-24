Unveiling the Wagner Group: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, his role and influence

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the individual who founded the private military organization known as the Wagner Group, was reportedly aboard a plane crash with no survivors, as confirmed by Russian aviation authorities.

Before his involvement with the Wagner Group, Prigozhin had a close association with Vladimir Putin to the extent that he was often colloquially referred to as the “personal chef” of the Russian President.

However, his subsequent leadership of the Wagner Group led to a mutiny that represented one of the most significant challenges to President Putin’s enduring rule.

Origins of the Wagner group

The Wagner Group, reportedly founded around 2014, emerged under the leadership of Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian army officer with a controversial fascination for Adolf Hitler. The group’s name itself is a nod to Hitler’s favorite composer, Richard Wagner. Utkin, who is presumed dead after a plane crash, led the early activities of the group, including its involvement in a pre-invasion force before Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

From hot dogs to Putin’s chef

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s journey to becoming the leader of the Wagner Group is as unconventional as it is mysterious. His early life includes a stint in prison in 1981 for a series of crimes. However, after serving his sentence, Prigozhin took an unexpected turn and opened a humble hot dog stand in St. Petersburg. Over the course of a decade, he transformed this modest venture into a sprawling business empire, complete with high-end restaurants and convenience stores.

Prigozhin’s culinary prowess not only won over customers but also paved the way for him to enter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. He was awarded significant state contracts and, somewhat jokingly, earned the moniker “Putin’s chef” for his catering services at Kremlin events. In a darker twist, he later became known as “Putin’s butcher” due to his alleged involvement with the Wagner Group.

Prigozhin’s ambiguous role

For years, Prigozhin denied any connection to the Wagner Group, but in November 2022, he finally confirmed his involvement with the organization. He also admitted to founding and financing the Internet Research Agency, a company accused by Washington of being a “troll farm” that meddled in the 2016 US presidential election. Shockingly, Prigozhin openly stated his willingness to interfere in US elections once again.

The Wagner Group’s global reach

The Wagner Group’s activities extend far beyond the borders of Russia. It is estimated that the group has operated in approximately 30 different countries, including conflict zones such as Syria, Libya, and parts of West Africa.

Initially believed to be privately financed by Prigozhin, President Putin claimed in July that the group was “fully funded” by Russian authorities, despite the fact that mercenary businesses are illegal under Russian law.

Members and operations

The exact composition of the Wagner Group remains shrouded in secrecy, with the group revealing very little about its members. US authorities have estimated the group’s size to be in the tens of thousands. Notably, during the Wagner-led assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin recruited thousands of prisoners to participate in the conflict, with approximately 80% of the group’s troops in Ukraine being former inmates.

The group’s primary mission is to deploy soldiers to fight for the interests of Russia and its allies. While their involvement in the Ukraine war has garnered the most attention, the Wagner Group has been implicated in numerous war crimes and human rights abuses in various global conflicts. In the Central African Republic, for instance, the group was accused of “grave human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law,” including mass executions, torture during interrogations, and forced displacement of civilians.

In Libya, the Pentagon reported evidence that Wagner mercenaries planted landmines and other explosives. Meanwhile, in Mali, suspected Russian mercenaries were allegedly involved in a massacre where an estimated 300 civilian men were “summarily executed.”

The Wagner coup attempt

Perhaps the most audacious move associated with the Wagner Group was the attempted coup against the Russian government earlier this year. In June, Prigozhin led a mutiny in which Wagner fighters seized control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and shot down several military helicopters, resulting in the deaths of their pilots. As they advanced towards Moscow, Putin condemned this act of treachery and promised a harsh response.

To prevent bloodshed, a deal was brokered between the Kremlin and Prigozhin. In exchange for the departure of Prigozhin and some of his fighters to Belarus, a criminal case against him for armed mutiny would be dropped, effectively diffusing the revolt.

As the world continues to grapple with the complex web of actors and conflicts involving the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s reported death in a plane crash adds another layer of intrigue to the organization’s already mysterious history. The Wagner Group’s activities and Prigozhin’s role within it remain subjects of intense international scrutiny, and the full extent of their impact on global conflicts is still unfolding.