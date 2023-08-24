Toshakhana case: Imran Khan’s counsel seeks annulment of trial court verdict over ‘errors’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s application against his conviction and for its suspension in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The hearing was adjourned till tomorrow. The ECP’s lawyer requested for not fixing the hearing on a Friday. The chief justice said they will hear the case even though it will not be a division bench.

A division bench comprised IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Latif Khosa requested that his client’s sentence be suspended. He told the chief justice that they approached the Supreme Court to first decide the jurisdiction of the case.

The IHC chief justice told the lawyer that if a lower court has made a mistake it should be given confidence.

The lawyer remarked that without deciding the jurisdiction the proceedings cannot go ahead. He added that he will argue against the sentence of his client on three grounds.

The trial court ignored the Islamabad High Court order, adding the lower court verdict had several mistakes, Khosa remarked.

The high court asked the trial court to hear the arguments again on the maintainability of the case, Khosa said, adding that the trial court judge violated the high court judge’s order.

He further said that their objection was also that the election commission’s complaint was not filed with the right forum. The commission’s complaint could have been filed in the magistrate’s court, Latif Khosa added.

He further argued that the trial court did not rule on the issue of jurisdiction even for the third time.

Khosa said they were not challenging the trial by the sessions court, but that the court cannot hold the trial directly.

The magistrate has to scrutinise the case and send it to the session court, he further said, adding that the trial court order cannot sustain despite errors.

He sought that the trial court judgement be annulled as it contained several mistakes.

He kept reinforcing to the bench that the trial court judge ignored the high court’s orders.

The trial court order affected the constitutional rights of the petitioner, he remarked.

CJ Farooq said for now the issue at hand is suspension of the sentence and not the main appeal.

The lawyer said at least the government should be issued a notice and given an opportunity of hearing.

Amjad Pervaiz said the PTI chief’s punishment should not been seen as temporary as the trial court has given a maximum sentence in the case.

On August 22, the court had adjourned the proceedings in the case at the request of the election commission’s lawyer.

Supreme Court puts off hearing

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing in Imran Khan’s case against the IHC returning the Toshakhana case back to the trial court, till a verdict of the high court in the same case.

The case will now be heard next week.

The PTI chief’s lawyer appeared in the Supreme Court and asked about the result of the Islamabad High Court proceedings.

Khosa said the case was currently being heard. At this, the CJP said if the proceedings are underway, they will wait.

The Supreme Court will seek a report on the facilities being offered to Imran Khan in prison, the CJP remarked.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till the order of the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel commented on the press conferences outside the court allegedly against the judges. He said the point was that criticism should not be directed at judges.

The PTI chief’s appeal was fixed before the SC at 2pm. A three-member bench led by the chief justice of Pakistan was set to hear the case.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had declared the trial court’s decision in the Toshakhana case incorrect in retrospect.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the case.

The CJP remarked that the trial court made mistakes in its decision in retrospect, adding that the matter is in the high court, so the apex court was not interfering.

The CJP asked the Islamabad High Court to hear the appeal on Thursday, or they will hold the proceedings again the same day.

CJP Bandial said defects have been revealed in the trial court’s decision. The decision of the trial court to declare the case maintainable was annulled by the high court and it was asked to decide the case afresh on some other points.