11 cases filed under terrorism, blasphemy charges over Jaranwala vandalism

In the Jaranwala violence and vandalism case, 11 more cases have been registered under terrorism and blasphemy provisions.

More than 1,000 people have been nominated in these cases that include the provisions of vandalism, arson, and interference in government affairs.

According to police, raids are being conducted to arrest more suspects.

Previously on Wednesday, five more cases were registered over the vandalism and violence in a Christian colony in Jaranwala.

The cases were registered against 750 suspects, and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

The cases were registered in Jaranwala Saddar police station under various sections, including terrorism and vandalism.

The total number of cases registered in Jaranwala has increased to 10.

Meanwhile, WAPDA and KAPCO announced to rehabilitate the houses burnt down in Jaranwala.

On the other hand, a survey of the damaged houses is underway with the help of the district administration and the provincial government.